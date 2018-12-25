Nation celebrating 143rd birth anniversary Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):The nation is celebrating the 143rd birth anniversary of father of nation and founder of Pakistan , Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country on Tuesday.

A very well known lawyer and famous politician, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. Muhammad Ali Jinnah had served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 and

after Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947, Jinnah held the position of the country’s first Governor-General, a reported aired by private news channel said.