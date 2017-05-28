Nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbir

KARACHI, May 28 (APP): Nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbir on

Sunday to mark the 19th anniversary of successful nuclear tests

by Pakistan.

Talking to APP people from different walks of life said the feat achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 1998 was no mean accomplishment.

Prof. Ali Asaadi, a retired university teacher said it then provided country with the crucially needed deterrence capacity and helped to combat threats to its defence related security.

“We should have retained the spirit and by now must had acquired self sufficiency in terms of economic and social security,” said the senior teacher.

This, he said can still be easily achieved through political stability paving way for mutual trust and confidence among the masses across the country.

Prof (retd) Roshan Ara supporting her former colleague said this was high time that political leadership in the country made joint efforts to help the country eradicate poverty, diseases and illiteracy.

“This can only be possible if we are able to improve life quality of our people through across the board education and employment opportunities,” she said.

Dr. Rashda Abbas, a senior banker said the country that is the first nuclear power of the Muslim world must remain steadfast to the interest of its people. “Emotionally and mentally strong people with good physical health are equally important to meet the challenges fast emerging in the global scenario,” she said.

In reply to a question, she said how can one forget the threats

given to us by the leadership of a neighboring country. Situation, she said is no different today and demanded unity at every level.