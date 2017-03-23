Nation celebrates Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): The nation is celebrating 77th Pakistan

Day with zeal and fervour. The celebrations, which started with a 31-gun salute in the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial

capitals early Thursday morning, continued across the country.

March 23 is observed in remembrance of adoption of the historic

Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, which laid foundation for

Pakistan, a country for the Muslims of Sub-continent where they lead

their lives according to their religion.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques after morning

prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The most important feature of the day was the joint forces parade

at Parade Avenue in the Federal Capital, in which contingents of

Paksitan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, participated.

For the first time, contingents of Chinese Peoples Liberation Army

and Saudi Army, and Turkish Jannisary Military Band (Mehteran) also

took part in the parade.

Addressing the parade, President Mamnoon Hussain said the country’s

defence was strong and expressed resolve to make every effort for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the homeland.