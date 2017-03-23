Nation celebrates Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): The nation is celebrating 77th Pakistan
Day with zeal and fervour. The celebrations, which started with a 31-gun salute in the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial
capitals early Thursday morning, continued across the country.
March 23 is observed in remembrance of adoption of the historic
Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, which laid foundation for
Pakistan, a country for the Muslims of Sub-continent where they lead
their lives according to their religion.
The day dawned with special prayers in mosques after morning
prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.
The most important feature of the day was the joint forces parade
at Parade Avenue in the Federal Capital, in which contingents of
Paksitan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, participated.
For the first time, contingents of Chinese Peoples Liberation Army
and Saudi Army, and Turkish Jannisary Military Band (Mehteran) also
took part in the parade.
Addressing the parade, President Mamnoon Hussain said the country’s
defence was strong and expressed resolve to make every effort for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the homeland.
