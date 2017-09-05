Nation all set to celebrate ‘Defence Day’ on Sep 6

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): The nation would celebrate Defence

Day on Wednesday (September 6) with a renewed pledge to defend the

motherland against all threats.

According to Radio report, It was on this day in 1965 when

Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of

night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs

of the enemy.

Special prayers would be offered after fajr in mosques for

the progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran

Khawani would also be held for the martyrs.

Numerous functions would be held all across the country to

mark the day.

Main function of the day will be held at General

Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to martyrs.

Radio Pakistan would also broadcast special programmes to

mark the day.