Nation all set to celebrate ‘Defence Day’ on Sep 6

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): The nation would celebrate Defence
Day on Wednesday (September 6) with a renewed pledge to defend the
motherland against all threats.
According to Radio report, It was on this day in 1965 when
Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of
night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs
of the enemy.
Special prayers would be offered after fajr in mosques for
the progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran
Khawani would also be held for the martyrs.
Numerous functions would be held all across the country to
mark the day.
Main function of the day will be held at General
Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to martyrs.
Radio Pakistan would also broadcast special programmes to
mark the day.
