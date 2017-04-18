Nasser Janjua, Miller discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): US Special Representative for

Afghanistan and Pakistan Laurel Miller called on National Security

Adviser Lt. Gen. ® Nasser Khan Janjua here on Tuesday and

discussed matters of mutual interest.

Matters pertaining to peace process in Afghanistan, counter-

terrorism and Pakistan-India relations came under discussion in the

meeting.

National Security Adviser stressed the need for seeking an

early closure to the decades old conflict in Afghanistan, which has

wreaked a heavy toll on both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He emphasized the significance of political reconciliation for

a lasting and durable solution.

The two sides agreed to explore and work together on all

options for expediting the process of reconciliation in Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser apprised Miller about implementation

of National Action Plan and the status of bilateral relations with

India.

U.S Ambassador to Pakistan David hale was also present in the

meeting.