Nasser Janjua, Afghan ambassador exchanges views on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Ambassador of Afghanistan, Omar Zakhilwal Wednesday called on National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and exchanged views on bilateral relations and ongoing efforts for peace and stability in region.

Ambassador briefed Nasser Janjua on today’s international peace conference in Kabul, said a press release here.

He informed that President Ashraf Ghani had given a message of peace and reconciliation to Taliban, together with a message of closer engagement and cordial relations with Pakistan, with a view to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ambassador hoped that being the closest neighbor of Afghanistan, Pakistan would make its due contribution to the process which would help both the countries.

National Security Adviser told that Pakistan wanted an early closure to the internecine bloodshed in Afghanistan adding that peace in Afghanistan was essential for peace in our country.

“Pakistan believes in a vision of common and shared future with the people of Afghanistan, that is why it has all along supported efforts for political reconciliation in Afghanistan under international and regional peace initiatives.”

Pakistan welcomed President Ghani’s offer of seeking peace through dialogue and understanding and would do its best to facilitate the realization of this noble initiative, he added.

The two agreed to seize this moment collectively and to maintain their contacts in pursuit of the common objective.