Nasir Kazmi remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on Saturday on his 47th death anniversary which was observed in all over the country with tributes paid to his poetic contribution.

Nasir Kazmi was one of the greatest poets of his era, especially in the use of ‘ista’aaray’ and ‘chhotee beher’.

He was born on December 8, 1925, at Ambala in British India. He was educated at Ambala, Simla, and Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan, he came to Lahore.

He did some journalistic work with ‘Auraq-e-Nau’ as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952.

Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan, Lahore and other literary publications and organisations.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets. Later, he began writing ‘ghazals’ under the guidance of Hafeez Hoshyarpuri. His last four books tragically were published after his death in Lahore on March 2, 1972, due to stomach cancer.