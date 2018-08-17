Nasir Jamshed banned for ten years in spot fixing case

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board’s three-member
anti-corruption unit here on Friday banned Nasir Jamshed for
10 years in its spot-fixing probe and also declared him ineligible
for holding any management roles in the PCB for life.
The tribunal, headed by Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, and
former cricketer Aaqib Javed and Supreme Court Advocate Shahzaib
Masood as members found Nasir guilty of five of the seven breaches
under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.
He was charged for his role in the second
edition of Pakistan Super League in United Arab Emirates in 2017.
He faced charges of approaching, influencing and soliciting other
players for fixing.
“The verdict against the cricketer was reserved on August 16
and he was linchpin in the spot fixing scandal,” said PCB’s legal
advisor, adding that “The tribunal has reached the verdict that
the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir have been proved and
he was banned for 10 years.”
Nasir was suspended from all forms of cricket in Feb 2017
for violating the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code and handed a
one-year ban in December for failing to cooperate with the ACU’s investigation.
“PCB has zero tolerance against corrupt practices in cricket
and it has taken drastic measures to clean the game and to deal
with such elements with an iron hand,” he asserted.
The PCB legal advisor said Nasir will not be allowed to
be associated with cricket or cricket administration even after
his period of ban is over.
The verdict has wrapped up the scandal that surfaced from the spot-fixing scandal in the PSL as its all characters have been
punished according to their role in the scandal,” he added.
Earlier, PCB’s tribunal had handed over several types of
punishments to the other players involved in sport fixing scandal as batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year
ban, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz
received respective suspensions for 12 and two months with
Shahzaib Hassan one year ban.
Tafzzal said, “From the day one, it was our stance that
he (Nasir) was the linchpin and he is the one who motivated
other players. Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal
which found him guilty on multiple counts. Even if he
returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engaged or
associated in any cricket management role.
“There are a few cases you really don’t delight or feel happy
after winning, and instead you feel sad about it, because it
ends with another career destroyed. It’s painful to see Nasir
ending that way as he didn’t have his conduct right and he
failed to fulfil his responsibilities according to the
anti-corruption code of conduct.”