Nasir Jamshed banned for ten years in spot fixing case

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board’s three-member

anti-corruption unit here on Friday banned Nasir Jamshed for

10 years in its spot-fixing probe and also declared him ineligible

for holding any management roles in the PCB for life.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, and

former cricketer Aaqib Javed and Supreme Court Advocate Shahzaib

Masood as members found Nasir guilty of five of the seven breaches

under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

He was charged for his role in the second

edition of Pakistan Super League in United Arab Emirates in 2017.

He faced charges of approaching, influencing and soliciting other

players for fixing.

“The verdict against the cricketer was reserved on August 16

and he was linchpin in the spot fixing scandal,” said PCB’s legal

advisor, adding that “The tribunal has reached the verdict that

the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir have been proved and

he was banned for 10 years.”

Nasir was suspended from all forms of cricket in Feb 2017

for violating the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code and handed a

one-year ban in December for failing to cooperate with the ACU’s investigation.

“PCB has zero tolerance against corrupt practices in cricket

and it has taken drastic measures to clean the game and to deal

with such elements with an iron hand,” he asserted.

The PCB legal advisor said Nasir will not be allowed to

be associated with cricket or cricket administration even after

his period of ban is over.

The verdict has wrapped up the scandal that surfaced from the spot-fixing scandal in the PSL as its all characters have been

punished according to their role in the scandal,” he added.

Earlier, PCB’s tribunal had handed over several types of

punishments to the other players involved in sport fixing scandal as batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year

ban, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz

received respective suspensions for 12 and two months with

Shahzaib Hassan one year ban.

Tafzzal said, “From the day one, it was our stance that

he (Nasir) was the linchpin and he is the one who motivated

other players. Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal

which found him guilty on multiple counts. Even if he

returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engaged or

associated in any cricket management role.

“There are a few cases you really don’t delight or feel happy

after winning, and instead you feel sad about it, because it

ends with another career destroyed. It’s painful to see Nasir

ending that way as he didn’t have his conduct right and he

failed to fulfil his responsibilities according to the

anti-corruption code of conduct.”