Naseem disappointed for not given proper recognition

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Pakistan’s ace junior cueist Naseem

Akhtar has expressed disappointment for not being given proper

recognition by authorities concerned on achieving such a feat.

It may be mentioned here that Sahiwal’s Naseem won the

International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) Under-18

Snooker World Championship beating China’s Peifan Lei in Beijing

recently.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said Pakistan cricket team won

Champions Trophy and each of them have been receiving unlimited

rewards from various platforms including the government, from

business community etc.

“When it comes to supporting or honoring snooker none from any

platform has come forward which is very discouraging and

disappointing,” he said.

Naseem, who is the first-ever Pakistani cueist to win a junior

title said until now he had only received Rs 150,000 cash prize from

his hometown. “It is not about money but a player needs

encouragement,” he said.

He also urged the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association

(PBSA) to bring in more departments in the game so that the players

could get jobs.

“PBSA is doing a great job but players need money for

respectable living and therefore if departments come in and provide

jobs to players it would be very beneficial,” he said.

Naseem is currently getting training in Islamabad and

preparing for the Snooker World Cup scheduled to be held in Egypt

next month.

Besides him four other players would be participating in the

World Cup including Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal.

Speaking about the Snooker World Cup, Babar said all players

are very well prepared for the mega event. “We having been excellent

facilities here in the Pakistan Sports Complex and the camp would

continue till July 28,” he said.

However Babar and Chairman PBSA Alamgir Shaikh also backed

Naseem saying if national cueists and the game of snooker would not

get proper acknowledgment then the game would fade in the days to

come.