NA’s voters turnout remains 51.85 percent: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the voters’ turnout for National Assembly seats remained 51.85 percent with 44.79 percent for Balochistan Assembly, 45.52% for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KP), 55.09% for Punjab assembly and 48.11% for Sindh Assembly seats.

According to an official of ECP, the commission has so far received and announced unofficial results of 832 national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies out of total 840 constituencies.

He said that the results of four National Assembly constituencies are still awaited included

NA 258, NA 259, NA 269 and NA 270 while the results of four Balochistan Assembly seats were yet

to be received which included PB 8, PB 10, PB 40 and PB 44. He added the remaining results are expected to receive soon by the commission.

He said out of the received results of National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

was leading with 114 seats while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) have secured 63 and 43 seats respectively.

Similarly, 14 independent candidates got victory while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA)

secured 11 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) got five seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) obtained 06 seats, Balochistan National Party got 02 seats, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) got 02 seats, Awami Muslim League Pakistan obtained 01 seat, Awami National

Party obtained 01 seat, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) got 01 seat and Tehreek-e-Insaniyat obtained

01 seat.

In Punjab Assembly, the PML-N secured 127 seats, PTI got 123 seats, Independent candidates

got 29 seats, PML-Q obtained 07 seats, PPPP got 6 seats, PML-F won 1 seat and Pakistan Awami

Raj got 01 seat.

In KP assembly, PTI won 67 seats, MMA 10 seats, ANP 6 seats, Independent candidates

5 seats, PML-N 5 seats while PPPP got 4 seats.

In Sindh Assembly, PPPP secured 74 seats, PTI got 22 seats, MQM received 16 seats,

GDA 11 seats, Independent candidates got 2 seats, Tehreek-e-Labaaik Pakistan got 2 seats and

MMA obtained 1 seat.

In Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won 14 seats, MMA got 9 seats, Independent candidates got 5 seats, Balochistan National Party (BNP) got 5 seats, PTI received 4 seats, Balochistan National Party (Awami) got 3 seats, Hazara Democratic Party obtained 2 seats, Awami National Party (ANP) received 2 seats, PML-N got 1 seat and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami

Party got 1 seat.