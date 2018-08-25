Nargis bags medal in Karate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Pakistani player Nargis on Saturday clinched a bronze medal in Karate competition of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

According to details, Nargis defeated Nepal’s Rita Karki in women’s +68kg Karate tournament and won bronze medal.

“I had the expectation of winning the medal, my friends and my coaches everyone were expecting this, I gave everything on the floor,” Nargis was quoted as saying by a private news channel.

“I believe that Pakistanis should not make excuses anymore; that is my advice to other female athletes. We always think that being a Pakistani we can’t achieve much, but we can.”

Nargis is the first Pakistani female fighter to secure a Karate medal at Asian games, with her recent win Pakistan now has total two medals in the tournament.