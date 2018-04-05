NARC introduces portable solar irrigation system, micro-sprinkler and mini-sprinkler

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) in collaboration with private sector companies have developed and demonstrate an high efficiency portable solar irrigation system for the farmers living along the rivers and nullahs for the irrigation of large scale land holdings to enhance per-acre crop output in the country.

The irrigation system would help to conserve the swiftly depleting natural water resources as well as strengthening the ground water table by using the efficient and innovative mode of portable irrigation, sprinkler and drip irrigation technologies for large land holdings, small farmers and kitchen gardening, said Director General NARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali.

Briefing the media on portable solar irrigation system, he said that it was developed and demonstrated as an pilot project at Soroba Chakri, which was established under the Himalayan Adaptation Water and Resilience Research project to crate awareness among the communities living along side the water resources and required huge expenses to irrigate their land.

Under the project, micro-sprinkle and mini-sprinkle low cost solar pumping irrigation system for small land holders were also prepared, which he said would help promote the orchard farming and production of high value crops to alleviate poverty from the rural areas of the country.

DG NARC further said that it had developed pilot site for training and learning at Chakri union council of District Rawalpindi to increase awareness in farming communities, demonstrate and train them in climate smart interventions to cope with challenges effectively.

He said that the plant was completely locally manufactured and was developed at a total cost of 800,000 and it could be used for rental as well as community participation basis to irrigate the land and produce major cash crops like wheat, pulses and other high value crops including fruits vegetables to maximize the farms income.

The portable solar power station had a capacity to generate about 4,000 KW electricity per day and able to run four horse power motor, adding that its water gun could throw water to four feet area and irrigate seven acres of land in an single hour, he added.

He said that the farmers could use the solar electricity for fodder chopping machine, grain milling, refrigeration and other house hold purposes.

Besides, he said that under the initiative, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council had also developed and demonstrated micro-sprinkle and mini-sprinkle low cost solar pumping irrigation system for small land holders, adding that the cost of plant was Rs 100,000, which could help in multi crop production and capacity to irrigate about 4 acres land.

The DG said that the technology would be spread all across the country to enhance per acre crop output by minimizing the cost of inputs including energy and water to conserve the precious natural resources as well as conserving the climate for future generations.