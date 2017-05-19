NARC engineers develop mobile sugarcane crusher

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Agricultural and Biological Engineering Institute of the National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) has developed a mobile sugarcane crusher for crushing crop at field level.

The new version of farm level sugarcane crusher would help the

small scale farmers to process their produces at farm level for gur

and sugar making.

The crusher consists of six horizontal rollers powered by a 30-hp diesel engine and was easy transportation from one field to the other.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said mechanized agriculture would reduce the labor and other costs of inputs.

He called upon the agriculture engineers to design cost effective tools and machinery to facilitate the small scale growers across the country.

He said cost effective machinery would make the local agri-produces competitive in international markets by reducing their cost of production.

He further said the country was 5th largest sugarcane producing country of the world, adding mobile sugarcane crusher would help the small scale grower of the rural areas.

The minister said due to significant benefits of high output and better juice recovery farmers have shown their interest in mobile sugarcane crusher.

He appreciated the efforts of engineers and urged the need for devising a mechanism to cater the needs and challenges of agri-sector of the country.

Engineering Division Director General (DG) Dr Nadeem Amjad said a

major part of sugarcane was crushed at farm level to produce gur, shakkar and brown sugar and the mobile crusher would help the farmers.

He further said the farmer could earn 57 percent more profit by making gur than selling the sugarcane to sugar mill.

NARC DG Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan while speaking on the occasion

said sugar industry was the second largest agro based industry

in the country and comprising 86 percent sugar mills, where over 50

million ton of sugarcane was crushed annually.

The gur-making process had been an important cottage industry

of the country and it would further promote the cottage industry in

the rural areas of the country, he added.