NAP to be implemented with full vigour, commitment: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Wednesday said that National Action Plan (NAP) will be implemented with

full vigour and commitment through coordinated efforts with provinces.

He made these remarks during the Senate Standing Committee on

Interior and Narcotics Control which was held here under the chairmanship

of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik.

“We should stop our educated youth from indulging in surge of

terrorism and extremism,” the minister added.

The minister said the form of the students will be compulsory which

was decided in the meeting with all the Chief Ministers and formed a Wafaq-

ul-Madaras.

He said that it was also decided in the meeting that all the Chief

Secretaries of the provinces will meet once in a month and Chief Ministers

will sit together after two months for the better implementation of NAP.

Ahsan Iqbal said all recommendations of the committee members and

general public will be welcomed for proper implementation of NAP.

Regarding the statement of American President Donald Trump, the

minister said China, Russia, Europe Union and the international community

had endorsed the stance of Pakistan.

Speaking on the bill of Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja, he said that

there should be punishment for the person who commits suicide as it will be

deterrence for those who have suicidal thoughts.

Ahsan Iqbal said that legislation on the issue of suicide should be

according to spirit of the prevalent laws and no exemptions should be given

on it.

“Suicide is forbidden in our religion and law,” the minister added.

The mover of the bill, Karim Khawaja said that persons who try to

commit suicide need treatment and not punishment.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that these types of people need some

sympathy not punishment.

Rehman Malik said that Council of Islamic Ideology had informed him

that funeral prayer can not be offered of those people who commit suicide.

Regarding the high rise buildings, Rehman Malik said that there

should be fire safety measures in the high rise buildings in federal capital.

The chairman said that there should be a Fire Safety Commission at

federal and provincial level to save precious lives in the country.

Earlier, the committee offered Fateha for Rohingya Muslims on the

request of Senator Rehman Malik.

Senators Shahi Syed, Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri, Muhammad Saleh

Shah, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Javed Abbasi, Karim Khawaja, Secretary

Ministry of Interior Arshad Mirza and other senior official of the ministry

attended the meeting.