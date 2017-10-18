NAP implemented for wiping out terrorism: Abdul Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt. General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum on Wednesday said the present government had developed consensus for the implementation of Nation Action Plan (NAP) to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Pakistan had achieved successes in the war against terrorism, he said while talking to PTV.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said anti-state forces could not digest the successes of Pakistan in fighting war against terror.

Some 934 check posts had been established to manage the border and the Afghan government should also develop the system to manage cross border movement on its side, he added.

He said dialogue was the only way to achieve peace and resolution of problems in Afghanistan.

To a question about FATA reforms, he said that credit went to the PML-N government for developing consensus

to introduce reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The present government had also worked for electoral reforms, and completed the process of census in the country, he added.

He lamented that the last Pakistan Peoples Party government could not make progress in FATA reforms, census and

electoral reforms during its five-year tenure.

To another question, he said that the United States had commended the role of Pakistan Armed Forces for

recovering an American family from the criminals.