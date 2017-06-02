Nancy Izzo calls on SAFRON Minister

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Deputy Assistant Secretary US
Department of State for the Bureau of Population Refugees and
Migration Miss Nancy Izzo Jackson called on the Federal Minister
for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt General R Abdul Qadir
Baloch here Friday.
The Minister expressed his gratitude on contribution of
United States in mitigation the impact of the Afghan Refugees on
Pakistan, said a press release.
The Minister briefed the deputy assistant secretary about the
current status of Afghan refugees and TDPs in Pakistan.
The minister said that Ministry of SAFRON has worked closely with UNHCR and other Donor agencies to make sure the successful repatriation of
over 0.6 million afghan refugees in past two years.
The Minister categorically said that Pakistan had lost
thousands of lives due to terrorism and it can never
be a part of any support to the terrorists.
He said that Pakistan feels the hardship and suffering of
Afghans and wants a conducive political and economic environment in
which afghan refugees would repatriate with dignity and peace.
Assistant Deputy Secretary of State appreciated the efforts of
Pakistan in hosting such large number of Afghan refugees and the
hospitality of the local host communities in managing such a huge
influx for decades.
She said that USA supports any kind of cooperation in helping
those suffering from violence persecution and conflict.
