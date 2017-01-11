Namaz-i-Janaza of Sindh Governor to be offered on Friday

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP): The ‘Namaz-i-Janaza’ of the Governor Sindh, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, who expired due to illness at a local hospital on Wednesday evening, will be offered on Friday after Juma prayers.

A spokesman of the Sindh Governor House said here on Wednesday that the ‘Namaz-i-Janaza’ will be offered at Polo Ground/Governor House after the Friday prayers.

He said that the body of the late Governor has been shifted to a morgue in DHA.

The retired chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Saeed -uz-Zaman Siddiqui had taken oath as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Government has declared a day’s morning on the demise of Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.