Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Lieutenant offered in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI, Sept 23 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant

Arsalan Alam, Shaheed was offered in Peshawer Garrison on

Saturday, according a statement issued by Inter Services

Public Relation (ISPR).

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Comd Peshawar Corps, Military

and Civil officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the

Namaz-e-Janaza, the statement added

Jasd-e-Khaki of the Shaheed is being taken to his native

town where Shaheed would be laid to rest with full military

honour.