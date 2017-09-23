Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Lieutenant offered in Peshawar

54
APP38-23 RAWALPINDI: September 23  A file photo of Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, the Officer Commanding that post got hit while performing his duties and embraced Shahadat. Lieutenant Arslan Alam was 22 years old. APP

RAWALPINDI, Sept 23 (APP): Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant
Arsalan Alam, Shaheed was offered in Peshawer Garrison on
Saturday, according a statement issued by Inter Services
Public Relation (ISPR).
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Comd Peshawar Corps, Military
and Civil officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the
Namaz-e-Janaza, the statement added
Jasd-e-Khaki of the Shaheed is being taken to his native
town where Shaheed would be laid to rest with full military
honour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR