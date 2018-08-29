Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Maqbool offered

RAWALPINDI, Aug 29 (APP):Namaz-e-Janaza of 1965 War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain, Sitara-e-Jurrat

was offered here at Chaklala Garrison on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and

large number of officers and soldiers attended the prayer and paid respects to

the national hero, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR).

The deceased will be buried with full military honour at his native

village Narian, Tarar Khal, Azad Kashmir later tonight.