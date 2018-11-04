Naked cat’s eyes nails on capital roads posing life threats to motorists

By Shabbir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Placing of the sub-stranded cat’s eyes (reflectors) on different roads of the federal capital are posing serious life threats to motorists, particularly motorcyclists, with left-over naked steal nails damaging tyres of speeding vehicles which sometimes result into fatal accidents.

During a survey of the main roads of the city, one can find sub-standard cat’s eyes fixed everywhere as only nails are seen with no rubber or steel domes.

The purpose of placing cat’s eyes is marking the roads for motorists showing centres, edges or dividers, but the use of sub-standard devices in the first place and then absence of any follow-up repair work is adding miseries to the vehicle owners in the form of bursting tyres and resultant accidents.

Mazhar Aftab, who drives a public transport vehicle, told APP that he had to change the tyres of his vehicle after every six months. The main reason behind the wear and tear of tyres was uneven roads with left-over nails of cat’s eyes, he added.

He said he had to take many return rounds between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and many times he got tyres of his vehicles punctured because of cat’s eyes nails. On several occasions, he narrowly escaped accidents due to tyre bursts, he added.

Uzma Shehnaz, a working woman, said she had to undergo mental agony when the tyre of her car got punctured in middle of the road because of the leftover nail of a cat’s eye. It was a very difficult task to first drag the car to the road’s edge with the help of passers-by and then get the punctured tyre replaced with the extra one

She said her car repeatedly passed over the nails of the cat’s eyes as she had to move on almost every main road of Islamabad every now and then, and as a result its tyres were worn out and she had to get them changed.

She was of the opinion that marking of roads should be better carried out through paint instead of placing of cat’s eyes.

A university student, Bilal Yousaf said he had once met an accident as one tyre of his motorbike got punctured after passing over a nail of the cat’s eye. He, however, miraculously remained safe, he added.

He said it was a routine matter that motorcyclists got unbalanced while changing lanes because of large headed cat’s eyes. Morover, he got punctured bike tyres twice a month, he added.

Imran Javed, who works at a tyre shop at a petrol pump in Sector G-8, said around 40 per cent of the persons, who visited his shop daily, complained of getting the tyres of their vehicles punctured because of cat’s eye nails.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) official Tousef Iqbal told APP the cat’s eyes were placed to mark centre of the roads, lane dividers and edges etc.

He said paint marking was not suitable in the federal capital, which received excessive rains. Paint marking vanished in around four months while cat’s eyes existed for longer period, he added.

Regarding the use of sub-standard cat’s eyes, he said tenders were issued for procurement and placing of the cat’s eyes following PPRA rules. He, however, stressed the need for ensuring the standard material of the cat’s eyes so that they could not get worn out in a short time.

He, however, conceded that a mechanism should be evolved for repair of the worn out cat’s eyes. He said a number of complains had been received regarding broken cat’s eyes of capital’s roads, which were forwarded to department concerned for action.