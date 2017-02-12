Najeeb Ullah of Pakistan Wapda wins Tour de Galiyat Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP): Promising cyclist, Najeeb Ullah clinched the third and last leg of Tour de Galiyat Cycle Race with closely followed by Habib Ullah of SSGC and Naimat Ullah taking second and third positions respectively on Sunday.

The most tiring and tough challenged leg of 32km paddled off from Abbottabad and the cyclists reached to Natiagali, crossing a danger uphill track introduced by Pakistan Cycling Federation in way back 2006.

There were six cyclists part of the overall three-leg of race started from Peshawar to Islamabad, Islamabad-Abbottabad and Niamat Ullah, also from SSGC, clocked one hour, 30 minutes and 17sec.

In the overall category Najeeb Ullah clocked 10 hours, 11 minutes and 14sec, followed by Habib Ullah with 10 hours, 15 minutes and 4sec and Naimat Ullah with 10 hours 15 minutes and 41sec by crossing a distance of 354 km of Tour de Galiyat Cycle Race with 178 km (Peshawar-Islamabad), 144km (Islamabad-Abbottabad) and 32km (Abbottabad-Natiagali).Abbottabad-Natiagali.

There were 80 cyclists started their journey from Peshawar and only 50 cyclists including six cyclists of neighboring Afghanistan completed.

The Peshawar-Islamabad leg of 178kg won by Muhammad Rizwan, followed by Najeeb Ullah of Wapda and Nisar Ahmad, also from Wapda, Islamabad-Abbottabad leg of 144km won by Nisar of Wapda, Muhamad Wazir of SNGP got second and Najeeb Ullah of Pakistan Wapda remained at third and in the last leg of race from Abbottabad to Natiagali Najeeb got first position, followed by Habib Ullah and Niamat Ullah.

At the culmination point of the race at scenic Natiagali, prize distribution ceremony was held with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education and Information Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest who gave away the trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking at the conclusion ceremony, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani lauded the efforts being taken by involving both Pakistani and Afghanistan cyclists in the race conducted with the aim to highlight the tourism potential of the Pakistan to the rest of world.

He expressed the hope that after the normalcy, tourism would be promoted and not only local and international tourists would visit the scenic places and galiyat.

Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah on this occasion highlighted the aim and objective of the federation in introducing various tracks by involve the cyclists of other countries as well.