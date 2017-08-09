Najam Sethi elected as new PCB Chairman

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP)- Najam Sethi on Wednesday was elected

as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board by the PCB’s

new Board of Governors (BoG) here at the National Cricket Academy.

Sethi was unanimously elected as the Chairman by the ten member

BOG as no other member the BOG filed nomination papers for the

slot of the Chairman.

Members present at the BoG meeting where Sethi was elected

Included Najam Sethi, Ariff Ejaz, Muzamil Hussain (WAPDA), Nauman

Dar (HBL), Miftah Ismail (Sui Southern Gas), Mansoor Masood Khan (UBL), Murad Ismail (Quetta), Muhammad Numan Butt (Sialkot), Nadeem Ahmed (Lahore), Amjad Ali Khan (IPC, non-voting member). The FATA representative was not present at the meeting as elections of the FATA Cricket

Association has yet to take place.

68-year old Sethi has replaced 83-year old Shaharyar M Khan who completed his three year tenure earlier this month . Sethi has a

landmark achievement to his credit of launching Pakistan Super

League which has proved a big success in its first two editions.