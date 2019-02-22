LONDON, Feb 22 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Friday chaired the consuls general meeting here at the Pakistan High Commission, London.
According to a statement of the commission, matters related to community, consular services and trade promotion between Pakistan and the United Kingdom were discussed in the meeting.
Nafees Zakaria chairs consuls general meeting
