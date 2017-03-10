Nafees urges int’l community to play role for stopping India’s HR violations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Friday urged international community to play role for stopping Indian human rights violations in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to a news channel, he said, we condemned the brutal activities committed by India against the innocent people living in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute between the two nuclear power states.

He said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to United Nations Resolution.

There were reports that India was involved in terror financing and supporting the elements holding hideouts in Afghanistan to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said that India had failed to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nations.

Nafees Zakria said that Pakistan was following the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and policies to focus on peaceful relations with neighboring countries.

He said that geographically, Pakistan holds importance in the regional and neighboring countries. He said that Pakistan was also focusing on the connectivity for regional prosperity.

He said that a special interest was given to strengthen relations with Central Asian States (CAS).

To a question regarding border fencing, he said that border fencing from Afghan side would help stop terrorist elements.

He said that there were reports that India was sponsoring the non-state actors and financing the terrorists to use the Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.

The spokesman said that Pakistan had apprised the world about the Indian terrorist activities in this country.