LONDON, May 31 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has called for inter-faith harmony among people of different faiths,religions and backgrounds for peace and prosperity.

He was addressing as chief guest at London Grand Iftar dinner titled “Bridge on common grounds” was jointly organized by British Muslim Foundation, World Congress of Overseas Pakistan (WCOP) and British Asian Trust here at a local hotel the last evening.

The iftar dinner was largely attended among others by British-Pakistanis, Lords,

Member parliaments (MPs), Councillors, members of British civil society, and faith leaders belonging to different faiths and religions and representatives of media.

Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis Malik , Rev.Rana Yaqoob Khan ,Raja Suleman

Raza Chairman British Muslims Foundation,Ven John Kiddle ,Chairman British Asian Trust Richard Hawakes , Rabi Natan Levy, and Tom Brake MP.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK ,Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that under the

constitution of Pakistan, the minorities rights were fully protected without any

discrimination .

He also lauded the role of the minorities including Christian community in the country who were playing an important role in the promotion of health, education and other

sectors there.

Quoting the sayings of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

said that minorities are free to go to their churches, temples and other places of worship in Pakistan.

Highlighting the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in the UK, he said that British Pakistanis were playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the

United Kingdom and working as successful doctors, engineers and businessmen and were great achievers in their respective fields.

British Pakistanis, he said were also playing an important role in the British politics.

He called upon the Pakistani diaspora also to take optimum benefits from the business and investments opportunities being offered in Pakistan in different sectors of economy and play their role in the development of their country of origin for their own benefit and socio economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Nafees Zakaria also highlighted the role of Pakistan in fighting against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had lost its 70,000 people due to war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan was committed to promoting inter-faith harmony among various

faiths and religions and love to all.

He thanks the organizers of the Inter-faith Grand Iftar dinner in London in order to promote interfaith harmony in a British society.

Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis Malik said that such kind of gatherings would

help promote inter-faith harmony, explore each other and create friendship among different societies and religions.

Chairman British Asian Trust Richard Hawkes said that his organization was working

in mental health sector in different Asian countries including Pakistan and helping the poor in the area.

The other speakers also called for inter-faith harmony and friendship among the

people with different culture, faiths and religions.