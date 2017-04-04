ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Tuesday said spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Naeemul Haq levelled baseless and unfounded allegations against a former chief of a national security institution of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country Saudi Arabia on instigation of Imran Khan.
In a statement, he said no well wisher of Pakistan could give such a statement, which was an insult to the mandate of people.
Imran Khan because of his malice for the Prime Minister was showing enmity towards Pakistan, he added.
He said PTI was a group of immature politicians who were always levelling allegations.
Those people had no regard for the interest of Pakistan and they were greedy for power, he added.
Naeemul Haq hurled baseless allegations: Dr Asif Kirmani
ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Tuesday said spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Naeemul Haq levelled baseless and unfounded allegations against a former chief of a national security institution of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country Saudi Arabia on instigation of Imran Khan.