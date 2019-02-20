Naeem-ul-Haq suggests NAB to decide cases in 30 days: Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul- Haq on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take decision on its cases in 30 days according to its own laws.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that action should be taken against everybody, even if the person belonged to his party.

Naeem-ul-Haq said that the law would be held supreme; adding that law of the rulers which was continuing for ten years had come to an end.