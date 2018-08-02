Naeem lauds APC’s decision to come in Parliament: Naeem

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Naeem-ul-Haq on Thursday lauded the decision of opposition, in All Parties Conference, to come in the Parliament as it was the supreme national institution and urged the opposition to hold dialogue if they think that there was rigging in the elections.

PTI was ready to cooperate with all the political parties and would resolve their complaints on priority basis, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said all the issues should be addressed in the parliament, which was the right forum in that regard.

He said the general election 2018 were held in free, fair and transparent manner. Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz appointed the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and no rigging was reported in the elections.

Naeem-ul-Haq said PTI was ready to cooperate for reopening or recounting of votes in the constituencies. “We would introduce such system that after which nobody could raise figure on election process,” he stated.

He said the party won seats from all four provinces of the country. PTI wanted to eliminate VIP culture from Pakistan as PTI chief Imran Khan decided not to live in Prime Minister House, he added.