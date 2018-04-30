Showbiz 
Nadeem for attractive stories to make films successful

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP):Veteran film actor and director
Nadeem Baig has urged the film producers and directors to find
new writers for attractive stories to make films successful.
Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that when a lot of
film writers were serving in film industry over one hundred films
were being produced annually by Pakistan film industry, adding
that now only 25 to 30 are being produced.
He said that if new film writers join film industry and write
stories on new and unique subjects the industry can make fast
progress towards its past glory.

