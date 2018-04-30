Nadeem for attractive stories to make films successful

LAHORE, Apr 30 (APP):Veteran film actor and director

Nadeem Baig has urged the film producers and directors to find

new writers for attractive stories to make films successful.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that when a lot of

film writers were serving in film industry over one hundred films

were being produced annually by Pakistan film industry, adding

that now only 25 to 30 are being produced.

He said that if new film writers join film industry and write

stories on new and unique subjects the industry can make fast

progress towards its past glory.