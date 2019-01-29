Nadeem Afzal Chan strongly condemns Loralai terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Spokesman of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday strongly condemned the incident of terrorism at DIG Police Complex, Loralai.

No cowardly act by terrorists could deter the country’s armed forces as well as the nation, he said in a statement. The whole nation stood united and firm for rooting out terrorism, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said Pakistan’s armed forces, police and other security institutions as well as the nation had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “Despite all these sacrifices we are in high spirit.”

The spokesman prayed for eternal peace of martyred and for early recovery of those injured in the terrorist incident.