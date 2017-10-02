NACTA’s role to be strengthened against terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD Oct 02 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) would be further strengthened to have its effective role against terrorism.

Chairing the NACTA meeting, which was also attended by

Coordinator NACTA Ehsan Ghani, the minister said NACTA law would be reviewed. He directed to remove all flaws in NACTA law and submit a progress report on it.

He also directed that NACTA should immediately plan a comprehensive strategy to have national narrative against extremism.

He said there should be proper monitoring of extremists’

activities on social media. He said extremist elements were

using social media as a tool to disseminate their messages.

He said false news stories based on assumptions and

untrue facts on social media were source of increasing anarchy in the country.

He directed the Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency

(FIA) to effectively play its role to control proceeding of such

news in the social media.

He also asked the NACTA to play its role effectively to ensure implementation of criminal justice law.