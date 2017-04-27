NACTA to implement reforms in judicial system

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): National Counter Terrorism Authority
(NACTA) in consultation with relevant federal and provincial
departments, has created a framework for finalizing recommendations
for proposed reforms in the judicial system and its subsequent
implementation.
Accordint to official sources, the important task was
undertaken in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) and as per instructions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
The process to prepare recommendations for reforms in the
judicial system and to implement them according to a strategy was
started in May 2016.
Various groups of experts and relevant persons belonging to
different institutions, were formed at the federal and provincial
levels for speedy preparation of practicable suggestions.
The recommendations for judicial reforms included reorganization of
police, prosecution and judiciary and changes in laws, rules, regulations and policy and administrative matters, institutional improvements, fiscal reforms and capacity building of institutions.
The suggestions of federal and provincial governments and
governments of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were included in
the recommendations.
The interior minister instructed NACTA to take immediate
practical steps to ensure implementation of the recommendations for
judicial reforms according to a timeframe.
He said all stakeholders should immediately start work on the
recommendations by following a timeframe and with the mutual
agreement of all stakeholders, complete the process by the end of
this year.
