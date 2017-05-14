NAB’s effective enforcement strategy yielding dividend: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that it is Pakistan’s

apex anti-corruption organization which was established in 1999 with

the mandate to eliminate corruption and to recover looted money from

corrupts and deposit in national exchequer.

The present management of NAB after due deliberations, devised

an effective Enforcement Strategy in order to nab corrupts across

the board by adopting zero tolerance policy, said a press release

here Sunday.

He said that salient features of NAB’s Enforcement Strategy

are that NAB is a complaint driven organization and NAB operations

start functioning on receipt of a written complaint about an alleged

act of corruption & corrupt practices as defined under section 9 of

NAO.

The process initiated with verification of the contents of the

complaint received and the applicability of the provisions of law.

This process is called Complaint Verification (CV) wherein the

complainant is called for confirming the evidence available with him

and submit affidavit.

Once it is determined that the alleged offence falls under NAO

and available material justifies for further process, the same is

processed for subsequent action.

In the second step, inquiry under section 18 of the NAO is

authorized to confirm the committal of offence and collection of

evidence to identify the alleged person(s) involved.

The record / evidence collection process is supplemented with

recording of statements of witnesses and accused persons. During

inquiry, the whole process is completed after due deliberations at

inquiry level by giving consideration to the role of Combined

Investigation Teams (CITs) and in the Regional Executive Board

Meetings (RBMs).

NAB’s present management has devised to rationalize workload

of NAB and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective

and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10

months from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and

finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

In order to ensure uniformity and standardization, the

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of NAB for investigation

officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised after a gap of 10

years in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom

of senior supervisory officers, a system of Combined Investigation

Team comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation

Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

The implementation of enforcement Strategy is being monitored

in NAB through daily, weekly, monthly reports and annual

inspections.

Once a criminal case is established and the accused is unable

to return the ill gotten / pecuniary resources, inquiry is converted

into investigation under section 18 (C) of NAO to finalize the

collection of evidence for filing of reference / Challan in the

respective Accountability Court and to prosecute him with the

objective of conviction and confiscation of proceeds of crime.

During the investigation, the accused is provided opportunity

to confront with the evidence collected. The accused has the option

of Plea Bargain (PB) at this stage under section 25-B of NAO to

return the illegal gain to avoid trials and imprisonment. In any

case, the disposal of this stage is referred to the Court for final

approval.

The Enforcement Strategy of NAB starts with initiative of fact

finding without blaming any person for an alleged act of corruption.

The process moves with simple explanations from the complainant to

clarify the charges against accused and to confirm his position with

material evidence if any. On the other hand during inquiry, the

collection of evidence viz.a.viz the allegations are verified with

the explanations given by the accused person and statements recorded

from the witnesses.

If the stated version of accused is found implausible, the

matter moves for option of accepting guilt and offering for

voluntary return of assets or gain acquired as a consequence of an

offence committed under NAO.

Failing at this stage and with the availability of cogent

evidence, the investigation proceedings may causes arrest of the

accused and with the option of Plea Bargain, carrying

disqualification to hold public office or to obtain financial

facility from banks. The Plea Bargain (PB) come under 25-B of

National Accountability Ordinance, NAO.

The tougher stage approached when after finalization of

investigation the trial proceedings initiated and the accused

persons are facing for charges of corruption and corrupt practices

framed by the respective Accountability Court and where possible

conviction which may extend to fourteen years Regress Imprisonment

(RI) with fine and or confiscation of assets and properties in the

name of accused or his family members.

This stage has multiple consequences both for the accused and

his family. The disgracing life among the fellow members of the

society may be one of the consequences beside economic constraints

in participation of activities.

The operational arms of NAB are its Regional Bureaus which

involved in field operations i.e. conduct of CVs, inquiries,

investigations, prosecution of cases at trial and appellate stages.

The Operations Division and Prosecution Division at NAB Headquarter

are providing all supports for smooth conduct of Enforcement

activities in accordance with law and the Standing Operating

Procedures (SOPs).

The Chairman NAB said that we have delegated some of the

operational powers of the NAO to the Regional Directors General for

prompt utilization of these powers and to achieve the objective of

eradication of corruption from the country.

The Enforcement Strategy and the SOPs are the guiding

principles of operational methodology which provide for effective

monitoring and accountability within the organization.

The operational decision making is passing through a

consultative process, called the Executive Board Meetings (EBMs),

chaired by the Chairman, PGA and participated by the senior officers

at NAB Headquarter and the NAB Regional Bureaus via video links.

He said that NAB’s Effective Enforcement Strategy yielding

dividend as it is an effective tool of curbing white collar crimes

and led to recovery of proceeds of crime of worth Rs. 287 billion

since its inception. Due to NAB’s Enforcement Strategy, the overall

conviction ratio is of 76 percent.