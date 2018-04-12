LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):A galaxy of golf professionals of the country will be seen in action during Nabi Yousaf Memorial Professional Golf Championship here from Friday at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.

This was stated by Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations of Royal Palm Club, at a press conference at the Royal Palm Golf Club, also attended by Abdullah Sharif, Captain Golf, Col (retd) Jameel Khalid,Director Golf and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media.

Ahmed Iqbal further said the event was an annual feature of the golf calendar of Pakistan and being an exclusive event for golf professionals only, it carries enormous significance for the golf professionals of the country.

For the golf professionals ,the Nabi Yousaf Memorial Open Championship provides them an opportunity to have the honor of playing at an attractive and incomparable golf course and to get attractive cash award.

Abdullah Sharif ,Captain Golf said that the championship bears the name Nabi Yousaf which is a combination of two icons of the well known Ramzan Sheikh Family.Nabi was the family elder while Yousaf was his son.

Col Jameel highlighted that premier aspect of event is that it is open to the top golf professionals of the country only and 86 top ranked professionals will feature in the event which offers Rs two million cash prize to be distributed amongst forty top position holders.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed explained that main championship for the professionals will be held over three days from April 13 to 15.

The professional who emerges with the best gross score after three rounds(54 holes) will be the winner of the event.

Col Jameel spelt out that Professionals competing in the Championship. Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal, Mohammad Munir, Hamza Amin, M Tariq, Anser Mehmood and Talib Hussain. Over the years Shabbir Iqbal and Munir have looked far superior in terms of playing ability and consistent performances. When they compete ,there is a magical touch to their game and the fluency and excellence in their shot making stems there from.

Col Jameel also explained that GEMT our Golf app will be used to offer an immersive and interactive golf experience to all participating players.

The Championship is entirely funded and patronized by the family of the icons,Nabi and Yousaf with full support of Ramzan Sheikh,CEO,Royal Palm.