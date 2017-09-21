NAB, UNODC launch Country Review Report

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) Thursday launched the Country Review Report in compliance

with the implementation Review Mechanism of the United Nations

Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC)

The launching ceremony of the report was jointly organized

by NAB and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Country Office Pakistan.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Federal Minister

for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid as chief guest whereas Qamar Zaman

Chaudhry, Chairman NAB, Imtiaz Tajwar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Arshad

Mirza, Secretary Interior, Cesar Guedes Country Representative UNODC

in Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Hamid congratulated NAB and

other national stakeholders on successfully launching the report

and fulfilling the international obligation under UNCAC.

He said NAB was focal agency for UNCAC, which is the only

legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument promoted by

the UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

He said that the UNCAC covers five main areas i.e. Preventive

measures; criminalization and law enforcement; international

cooperation; asset recovery; and technical assistance & information

exchange.

The Report highlights the progress of the Government of

Pakistan and NAB in countering corruption and presents a set of

recommendations and priorities in view of enhancing the

institutional and operational framework and the capacity of the

relevant institutions in Pakistan.

The Executive Summary of Pakistan’s Country Review Report is

published on the Country Profile page of Pakistan on UNODC’s

website.

The minister said that the basic essence of this exercise of

Country Review is to improve the legislation of States Parties to

the convention for combating corruption and devise a mechanism for

efficient and effective accountability, in addition to promote and

review its implementation.

He said that NAB being designated Central Authority of

Pakistan under UNCAC was the lead agency during this review Process,

whereas other national stakeholders which remained actively engaged

with the review process were Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of

Interior, State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission

of Pakistan (SECP), FIA, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and 4x

Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACEs).

He said that Pakistan was committed to United Nations

Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in eradicating corruption in

all its manifestations by implementing its articles through an

intensive approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

It is also evident from the fact that in Corruption Perception

Index (CPI) of Transparency International, the ranking of Pakistan

has significantly improved in last few years from 127/175 in year

2013 to 116/176 in year 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman said

that NAB on behalf of Pakistan has fulfilled its obligation under

United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and completed

its Country Review Process under first cycle, which involved review

of all anti-corruption laws, procedures and mechanisms existing in

Pakistan.

He said that the UNCAC was the first universally binding

instrument on anti-corruption which functions under the umbrella of

UN office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

There are currently 182 States Parties which have ratified the

UNCAC while Pakistan signed UNCAC on December 9, 2003 and ratified

the convention on 31st August 2007.

He appreciated the cooperation of UNODC and said that NAB

gives value to its cooperation with UNODC especially in capacity

building of NAB investigation officers.

He said that corruption was a complex social, political and

economic phenomenon that affects all countries and said that it was

essential for prosperous Pakistan and whole world to cope up with

this giant.

He emphasizes that all segments of society including

government functionaries, civil society, media, law enforcement

agencies and public at large must join hands to curb this evil.

Cesar Guedes, Country Representative, UNODC, highlighted that

using international standards embodied in the UNCAC, UNODC, as the

guardian of the Convention, supports State Parties to strengthen

their legal and regulatory frameworks, set preventive, enforcement

and prosecutorial measures to address the most prevalent forms of

corruption in both public and private sectors.

He emphasized that the report would be one of the most

significant milestones the Government of Pakistan has undertaken in

combating corruption.

He appreciated and commended the efforts of NAB that reflects

the commitment and determination of Pakistan to take the necessary

measures to emphasize a culture of lawfulness where all the citizens

of Pakistan enjoy more efficient, effective and accountable system,

hence providing better services to all.

He reiterated that UNODC will continue engaging with

partnership Pakistan to ensure that the necessary resources and

knowledge are well pooled to support the Government of Pakistan in

its fight against corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Mirza, Secretary, Interior

Ministry congratulated NAB and other national stakeholders including

Ministry of Interior for their sincere efforts in this regard.

He said that the Ministry of Interior being one of the important

national stakeholders would take all steps to address the

recommendations the reviewers in the Country Review Report of

Pakistan.

Earlier, Director General (Operations) NAB Headquarters

Zahir Shah gave detailed presentation on UNCAC review process

identified challenges and Pakistan’s implementation strategy.