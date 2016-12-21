NAB to file corruption references against Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to file two corruption references.

The Executive Board Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB at NAB Headquarters.

First corruption reference will be filed against Raja Pervez Ashraf,

EX-Prime Minister and others (M/S Reshma Power Generation Pvt Ltd). In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority by misrepresentation of facts by Ministry of Water and Power to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and cabinet.

Thus they caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

Second corruption reference to be filed against Raja Pervez Ashraf,

Ex-Prime Minister and others (M/S Gulf Rental Power Case). In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority by signing the contract without approval of NPGCL etc. Thus caused a loss to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to authorize three (3)

investigations. First investigation was authorized against Azeem Iqbal Siddiqui, Ex-MD, SSGCL and others regarding misuse of authority in purchase of “PROGAS” assets without following the PPRA rules and conducting detailed financial and technical analysis of M/S “PROGAS”. Thus caused a loss of Rs. 1.174/- billion to the national exchequer.

Second investigation was authorized against Sardar Hayat Muhammad Khan Mandokhel of Exceed (pvt) Ltd and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for occupying government land situated in Saidpur Village, Islamabad. Thus caused huge loss of Rs. 455.7444/- million to the national exchequer.

Third investigation was authorized against Dr. Ehsan Ali, Vice Chancellor, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for embezzlement/misappropriation of University funds allocated in

procurement of IT equipment. Thus cause a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The EBM decided to authorize six (6) inquiries. First inquiry against

officers/officials of PIAC regarding re-hiring of certain officers after superannuation in PIAC on contract basis without prior approval of the competent authority and completion of codal formalities.

Second inquiry was authorized against officers/officials of National

Bank of Pakistan regarding classified loan account of M/s Abdullah Saleh Al-Rejhi Estt.

Third inquiry was authorized regarding illegal advances of Behrain Branch A-Classified loan Account of M/S Bargat Aviation Co.

Fourth inquiry was authorized regarding sale of Sukuk Bonds for 16 million US Dollars at NBP Behrain and New York City Branch.

Fifth inquiry against officers/officials of National Bank of Pakistan

regarding misappropriation at Riyadh Capital amount of $ 30 million Dollars.

Sixth inquiry was authorized against Dr. Ehsan Ali, Vice Chancellor,

Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for embezzlement/misappropriation of University funds allocated in procurement of various items/goods. Thus caused a huge loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to re-authorize inquiry

against officers/officials of DAD Division, District Shaheed Benezirabad and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and embezzlement of Government funds. Thus caused a loss of approximately Rs. 1860/- million to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to accept Plea Bargain request of over two billion rupees of Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, Secretary Finance Department, Government of Balochistan, Quetta and Sohail Majeed Shah, Contractor and front man of Khalid Lango, Ex-Advisor to CM Balochistan for Finance.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) decided to close three inquiries (3)

inquiries. One against Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, MNA, Sindh, and others, second inquiry against Sardar Hussain Babak, Ex-Minister for Education, KPK and third against officers/officials of Ministry of Railways and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.

At the end, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB said that NAB is

committed to eradicate corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy. He directed all officers/officials of NAB to put in their best efforts in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against corrupt in accordance with law, transparently and on merit.