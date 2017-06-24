NAB to establish academy on Malaysian anti-corruption pattern

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Chairman National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that NAB plans to

establish its own Training Academy here on the pattern of Malaysian

Anti-Corruption Academy on modern lines.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said NAB accords high

priority to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors

as it is an effective instrument through which human capabilities

are developed for enhancing practical and productive efforts.

He directed Training and Research Division NAB to put up

report on the current status of establishment of NAB Anti-Corruption

Training Academy on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy

(MACA).

Qamar Zaman said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a

tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower.

He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation

officers, refresher and capacity building courses on accounts

matters, General Financial Rules, Digital Forensic Question

Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to

ensure quality and uniformity which will help NAB in achieving

standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules.

He said that NAB’s training plan for 2017 is being implemented

effectively in order to enhance the capacity of NAB

officers/Prosecutors continuously and evaluated their performance so

as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future

training needs.

NAB has already established its state-of-the-art Digital Forensic

Science Laboratory which has the capacity of Digital Forensics,

Question Documents; Finger prints analysis so that Investigation

officers/officials and Prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB

facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time

period as per SOPs/laws.

Qamar Zaman said that NAB has received about 3,43,356 complaints from

individuals and private/public organizations. NAB authorized 11,

581 complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations,

filed 2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts

and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent.

He said that during the tenure of present management of NAB,

NAB recovered Rs 45 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt which

was all deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable

achievement of NAB.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and

investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of

2014 to 2017 during the tenure of the present management of NAB.

The comparative figures of previous three years are indicative

of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB officers/officials

in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against

corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced

public trust in the NAB.

Chairman NAB said that NAB has established libraries at NAB

headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB in order to facilitate

investigation officers and prosecutors in collection of relevant

information for expeditious disposal of cases as per laid down

rules/laws.

He said that NAB has also established an e-library at NAB

Headquarters having more than 45,000 electronic books related to Law

Journals, yearly law reports and monthly law reports etc. NAB plans

to have access to Higher Education Commission (HEC) Library.

He said that NAB is one of investigation agency which has been

prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all

cases including white collar crime cases, a maximum limit of

10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation

and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.