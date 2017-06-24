NAB to establish academy on Malaysian anti-corruption pattern

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Chairman National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that NAB plans to
establish its own Training Academy here on the pattern of Malaysian
Anti-Corruption Academy on modern lines.
In a statement issued on Saturday, he said NAB accords high
priority to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors
as it is an effective instrument through which human capabilities
are developed for enhancing practical and productive efforts.
He directed Training and Research Division NAB to put up
report on the current status of establishment of NAB Anti-Corruption
Training Academy on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy
(MACA).
Qamar Zaman said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a
tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower.
He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation
officers, refresher and capacity building courses on accounts
matters, General Financial Rules, Digital Forensic Question
Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to
ensure quality and uniformity which will help NAB in achieving
standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules.
He said that NAB’s training plan for 2017 is being implemented
effectively in order to enhance the capacity of NAB
officers/Prosecutors continuously and evaluated their performance so
as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future
training needs.
NAB has already established its state-of-the-art Digital Forensic
Science Laboratory which has the capacity of Digital Forensics,
Question Documents; Finger prints analysis so that Investigation
officers/officials and Prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB
facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time
period as per SOPs/laws.
Qamar Zaman said that NAB has received about 3,43,356 complaints from
individuals and private/public organizations. NAB authorized 11,
581 complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations,
filed 2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts
and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent.
He said that during the tenure of present management of NAB,
NAB recovered Rs 45 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt which
was all deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable
achievement of NAB.
He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and
investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of
2014 to 2017 during the tenure of the present management of NAB.
The comparative figures of previous three years are indicative
of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB officers/officials
in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against
corruption is being taken as a national duty.
Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced
public trust in the NAB.
Chairman NAB said that NAB has established libraries at NAB
headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB in order to facilitate
investigation officers and prosecutors in collection of relevant
information for expeditious disposal of cases as per laid down
rules/laws.
He said that NAB has also established an e-library at NAB
Headquarters having more than 45,000 electronic books related to Law
Journals, yearly law reports and monthly law reports etc. NAB plans
to have access to Higher Education Commission (HEC) Library.
He said that NAB is one of investigation agency which has been
prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all
cases including white collar crime cases, a maximum limit of
10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation
and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.
