NAB to arrest all those who plundered national wealth: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar here on Friday said that elected or un-elected persons were equal in eyes of law and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would arrest all those who plundered national wealth.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said NAB was an independent institution, adding that PTI’s own leader was arrested.

Replying to a question, he said those who now claimed united opposition in the parliament remained in power during last one decade and now they were facing corruption charges.