NAB takes every step within ambit of law: Chairman NAB

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that they are taking every step within the ambit law for the abolition of corruption from the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Director General (DG) NAB KP briefed him regarding mega corruption scandals.