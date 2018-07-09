NAB shifts Safdar to Adiala Jail after producing him before accountability court

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday shifted Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after presenting him before the Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad.

Safdar, who was arrested by a NAB team in Rawalpindi Sunday, was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle and presented before AC judge.

Strict security measures were in place outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad, where the accountability court is situated.

Capt (retd) Safdar, who along with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had been convicted by the accountability court in the Avenfield property reference, was sentenced to one year imprisonment.