ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) registers cases only against the corrupt elements and does not summon the innocent people.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, she said that powerful people had made the entire system hostage and Imran Khan had promised the nation that the rich and the poor would be treated equally by the law and he deserves congratulations for implementation of his vision.