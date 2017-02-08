NAB KP graded excellent performance during 2016: DG

PESHAWAR, Feb 8 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability Bureau

(NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry visited NAB KP Regional Bureau to review its performance on the basis of annual inspection conducted by Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) at NAB KP Bureau here Wednesday.

NAB Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) was deputed to

conduct annual inspection of NAB KP Regional Bureau for the year 2016.

The annual inspection was carried out from Feb 6-8, 2017 in order to

review and evaluate the performance of NAB Lahore Bureau on the basis

of newly introduced Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS).

Senior Member, Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT)

along with his team conducted the said annual inspection for the year

2016. He gave a detailed briefing to Chairman NAB about the annual inspection done by (CI&MT) and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses

of NAB KP Regional Bureau.

He informed that on the directions of Chairman NAB, Partly Quantified

Grading System (PQGS) had been devised in 2014. Under this Partly

Quantified Grading System (PQGS), the performance of all NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being conducted since 2014 at uniform criteria.

The Chairman NAB directed Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team

(CI&MT) along with his team to conduct annual inspection of all regional NAB’s Bureaus of their performance of 2016 which started from January

2017 and annual inspection of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sukkar and Lahore have been conducted.

The Chairman NAB directed Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team

gave final presentation about the performance of NAB KP during 2016.

He informed in his presentation that in 2016, NAB KP received 3815

complaints; all were process according to the law. NAB KP, out of 265 complaints verifications (CVs), completed 237 complaint verifications.

NAB KP, out of 264 inquiries, completed 159 whereas out of 93

investigations, NAB KP has completed 62 investigations on merit. During 2016, NAB KP has arrested 101 corrupts and filed 57 corruption references during 2016 and conviction ratio is about 81.81 percent. During 2016,

NAB KP has recovered Rs.3174.679 million.

Chairman, NAB said that NAB KP is the trend setter region. He

appreciated NAB KP for continuous maintaining its standard in all the aspects of Accountability and Administration. He said that corruption

is the mother of all evils. NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy as corruption creates hurdles in

development and deprives people from their due right.

He said that NAB is Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organization

which has chalked out a proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy to

elimination corruption through a holistic approach of awareness,

prevention and enforcement and to arrest corrupt and recovered looted

money from them and deposit in the national exchequer.

NAB operates under the National Accountability Ordinance-1999 which

is extended to all of Pakistan, including FATA and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB

has its Headquarters at Islamabad while it has eight Regional Bureaus located at Karachi, Lahore, Pehsawar, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Gilgit Baltistan and Rawlapindi.

Chairman, Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) in view of the

assessed annual performance based on evaluation under Partly Quantified Grading System prepared by the Chairman Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) graded NAB KP’s performance Outstanding/Excellent as 94.80 % Operational Efficiency Index (OEI).

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB KP Regional Bureau is very

important Bureau of NAB. It has played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He said that under Partly Quantified Grading system annual inspection

conduction by the Chairman Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) has

graded NAB KP’s performance as Outstand/Excellent with 94.80 % operational efficiency index. He appreciated the performance of NAB KP under the supervision of Maj (Retd) Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB KP.

He directed all officers of NAB KP to double their efforts and work

more vigilantly and diligently in order to eradicate corruption and

corrupt practices.

He said that the hard work done by all wings of NAB KP under the

supervision of Maj (Retd) Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB KP is commended as NAB

KP is working in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where

fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. He said that CI&MT has done very good work.