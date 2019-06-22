SARGODHA, June 22 (APP)::Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent and sovereign institution and worked on its own without any interference of the current government against the corrupt mafia.

Talking to media persons at the residence of PTI ticket holder Hassan Inam Piracha, he said that NAB was only doing its job independently as the cases against the former president Asif Ali Zardari were registered by the former government of PML-N, not PTI, adding that the corrupt mafia should return the looted money voluntarily.