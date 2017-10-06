NAB investigation against SBP officials dismays central bank

KARACHI, Oct 6 (APP): An investigation has been authored by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against some of the officials of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for alleged misuse of authority in terms of amalgamation of KASB Bank into BankIslami.

The SBP Act 1956 mandates SBP to regulate the credit system of the country and empowers it through the Banking Companies Ordinance 1962 for this purpose, a central bank statement said here on Friday.

It said that using its authority and powers, SBP decided to

amalgamate KASB Bank into BankIslami in 2015 after a moratorium

was imposed by the Federal Government on its request to safeguard

the interests of depositors and to ensure safety and soundness of

the banking system of the country.

This step was taken due to poor financial condition of

defunct KASB bank and its inability to meet regulatory

requirements despite opportunities being provided for an extended

period of time.

Since then a smear campaign was run in some quarters of

media to dub this action by SBP against the law and malign its

staff for misuse of authority, the SBP statement alleged.

Taking notice of these reports, the National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) initiated an inquiry into the matter and recently it

has been learnt from its press release that an investigation has

been authorized against some of the officials of SBP for alleged

misuse of authority in terms of amalgamation of KASB Bank into

BankIslami, the statement of the central bank said.

All stakeholders of the defunct KASB Bank were well aware of

the poor financial and operating conditions of defunct bank,

which was facing severe capital shortfall since 2009.

As of September 30, 2014 Capital (free of losses) of the

defunct KASB Bank was only Rs 0.958 billion against requirement

of Rs 10 billion. Moreover, its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was

negative 4.63% against the required 10%.

It was the only bank which had a negative CAR.

Even the external auditors of the defunct KASB Bank in bank’s

audited account as of December 31,2013 also expressed concern

over capital position of the bank.

State Bank of Pakistan gave ample time and opportunities to

the sponsors of the defunct KASB Bank to inject further capital

into the bank so as to make it capital compliant and viable bank.

The sponsors of the defunct KASB Bank could not fulfill

their commitments for capital injection despite SBP’s consistent

persuasion and instructions, nor could arrange merger of the bank

with any other bank.

Besides capital shortfall, the bank and its

sponsors were found engaged in fraudulent practices and siphoning

off more than Rs 3 billion from the bank, for which separate

complaints have been lodged with NAB, the SBP statement said.

Further, the sponsors of the defunct KASB Bank introduced

M/s. Cybernaut Investment Group of China, as a potential

investor. Following the procedure, SBP required documentation to

establish their credentials and proof of availability of funds

worth US$100 million. Neither was provided. This left SBP with no

other option but to accept the offer of sole remaining interested

party, i.e. BankIslami.

No person can be handed over a bank without checking

credentials to ensure no risk for the depositors and other

stakeholders.

When any bank is amalgamated through regulatory action,

typically there is withdrawal of deposits and to avoid any bank

run liquidity is provided by central banks. For the same reasons,

to enable BankIslami to cope with post merger withdrawal of funds

by the depositors of the defunct KASB Bank from BankIslami, State

Bank provided a short term loan of Rs 15 Billion for 180 days as

a liquidity support under the legal provisions of Section 17 of

SBP Act 1956.

This amount stands fully repaid. Additionally a

long-term loan of Rs 5 Billion was also provided to BankIslami

for a period of 10 years. This loan is fully secured by sukuks of

equivalent amount. There are precedents in the past, where, State

Bank extended interest free financial assistance to the acquiring

banks resolved under Section 47 of BCO 1962.

It may be pointed out that the said money did not go to the

pockets of BankIslami or any of their shareholders but was

utilized to pay to the depositors of defunct KASB Bank.

SBP reaffirm that all of its actions in the resolution and

amalgamation of defunct KASB Bank were in accordance with the law

and aimed at to safeguard the interests of depositors and to

ensure safety and soundness of the banking system of the country.

None of the SBP officials misused authority nor were

involved in any kind of corrupt practices. All the actions taken

were permissible under the law and were duly approved by the

Ministry of Finance and SBP’s Board of Directors, the SBP

statement concluded.