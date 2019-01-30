SIALKOT, Jan 30 (APP)::PTI Central Punjab president Umer Dar said on Wednesday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and the PTI government would not interfere in its official matters.
Addressing a press conference here at Jinnah House, he said the incumbent government was in favour of independent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for across the board accountability.
NAB independent institution: Usman Dar
SIALKOT, Jan 30 (APP)::PTI Central Punjab president Umer Dar said on Wednesday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and the PTI government would not interfere in its official matters.