NAB has no link with any political party: Javed Iqbal

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that NAB had no link with any political party but its commitment was only with the state of Pakistan.

He said this while visiting Bureau’s Lahore office where DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem gave detailed briefed to the Chairman on mega-corruption cases.

Addressing the meeting attended by the Investigation Officers and prosecutors, he said the Bureau was performing it duties according to the law, adding that investigation officers take the investigations to logical end against corrupt elements on the basis of concrete evidence.