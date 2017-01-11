NAB eradicating corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Wednesday said youth were future of the country and could be most effective to create desired disdain against corruption.

“The youth can take anti corruption message to their homes, to their streets, to their localities. The nation belongs to its youth. You are the leaders of tomorrow. What you do today will reflect in society tomorrow. If we all come forward to build a corruption free society than our dream of a strong Pakistan is not far away,” he said.

The NAB Chairman was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held here at P Block, Auditorium, Pak Secretariat, which was attended by students of Sindh Madrissa Tul Islam University Karachi led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali.

He said corruption was the root cause of every evil and had become

one of the greatest challenges of modern era.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

had termed “One of the biggest curses is corruption. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand.”

The NAB Chairman said the Bureau was committed to eradicating

corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy across the board.

He said the NAB was essentially a complaint driven organization

which was established to eradicate corruption and looted money from the corrupt. He said the NAB had adopted a proactive approach to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country. The NAB during the last 16 years, he said, had received about 3,26,694 complaints from individuals and private/public organizations.

During this period, he said, the NAB authorized 10992 complaint

verification, 7303 inquiries, 3648 investigations, filed 2667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio was about 76 percent.

The NAB’s prime focus, he added, was on cases of cheating public at

large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements had been the recovery of around Rs 285 billion of ill gotten money deposited in the national exchequer.

He said to create awareness against ill effects of corruption

among the youth of Pakistan, the NAB in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Over 42,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) had been established with help of NAB and HEC in the country in universities, colleges and schools during the last one year to create awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight, he added.

The NAB, he said, had devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading

System in order to review and further improve the performance of

Officers/Officials of NAB. Under this grading system, NAB Regional Bureaus were being evaluated every year at a certain criteria.