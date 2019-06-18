LONDON, Jun 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, making decisions against corrupt elements across the board independently with a dedication to end corruption from Pakistan.

“NAB and its chairman are independent for making decisions and proceed against the elements involved in corruption in the country”, he said while briefing the United Kingdom (UK) based Pakistani media here at Pakistan High Commission, London on Tuesday.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was

also present on the occasion.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was visiting UK on the Invitation of British Foreign

Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

He said he met the British foreign secretary in Newyork and later they also talked to each other on telephone.