NAB committed to work with professionalism for corruption eradication

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said the Bureau was committed to work with absolute professionalism, transparently and on merit, realizing that eradication of corruption was its national duty.

He was chairing a fortnightly meeting to review the latest

progress on NAB’s Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) here at the NAB Headquarters, a press release said.

During the meeting, the Advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and

Evaluation (M&E) gave a presentation regarding the latest progress on the working of MES and its efficacy in future.

He said NAB had developed an effective MES catering to the needs

of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage, including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry,

investigation, prosecution and record proceedings of regional and executive boards meetings such as case brief and decisions made.

“It also has the ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system for violators.”

The NAB Chairman said MES was to track implementation and

outputs systematically, and measure the effectiveness of performance which helped in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

He said MES provided the necessary data to guide strategic

planning and helped improving performance and achieving results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact.

He said MES was an important management tool to track progress

and it facilitated in decision making as well as establishing links between the past, present and future actions.

He directed all the concerned for increased coordination and to

implement the decisions in letter and spirit for further institutionalizing the support and supervision at different levels of management in NAB.