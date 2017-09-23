NAB committed to eradicate corruption with professionalism, transparently: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption with

professionalism, transparently and iron hands on merit.

He said this while second day of his farewell visit to NAB

Multan here on Saturday.

Today NAB has rejuvenated and officers or officials are

working in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight

against corruption is being taken as a national duty, said a press

release here.

The Chairman NAB said that the PILDAT report for the last year

supports the position stated above as 42 per cent people trusted NAB

against 30 per cent for police and 29 per cent for government

officials.

He said the recent report of Transparency International also

rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 116

which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

The World Economic Forum in its report of 2016 said that

Pakistan’s corruption Perception Index has decease from 126 to 122

which is great achievement.

He said that he perfected the procedure to make NAB more

effective and devised a proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy which is

considered best strategy due to its efficacy and remarkable results.

Qamar Zaman said that NAB has perfected its procedures after

taking various new initiatives during the tenure of present

management of NAB which have started yielding excellent results and

we can say that today NAB has rejuvenated to eradicate corruption

from the country.

He said that the hard work being put in by NAB officers is

commendable.

He further said nation has proud upon NAB officers or

officials who are performing their national duty with absolutely

professionally, transparently according to law.

NAB during the last four years recovered Rs. 50 billion from

corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which a record

achievement as no other Anti Corruption agency in Pakistan has

recovered such a huge amount in short span of four years.

Chairman NAB said that the main purpose of NAB’s Awareness and

Prevention campaign is to create Awareness against the ill effects

of corruption among the citizen of Pakistan especially youth of

Pakistan.

He said that NAB in collaboration with HEC established 45,000

Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities and colleges as

youths are considered a vanguard in this fight.

He said NAB has set target for 2017 that the number of

Character Building Societies (CBS) should reach at least at 55

thousands due to its importance and excellent feedback received so

far.

He said that NAB hosted first meeting of heads of SAARC anti-

corruption authorities in which all SAARC countries selected NAB as

its first Chairman which is great achievement for Pakistan due to

NAB efforts.

Qamar Zaman said that Pakistan’s Apex Anti Corruption Agency,

NAB is the only Organization in the world with whom China has signed

MoU in order to streamline cooperation in the field of anti-

corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science

Lab (FSL) which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned

Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB Multan is one of the important

Regional Bureaus of NAB. It has played prominent role in

contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan and directed

all ranks of officers of NAB Multan to work more vigilantly,

diligently and honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt

practices from the country.

He appreciated the performance of all wings of NAB Multan

under the supervision of Atiq ur Rehman, Director General NAB

Multan.

After the meeting, Chairman NAB pen down his remarks on the

visitor’s book and hoped that NAB Multan will maintain high

standards of work and quality of inquiries and investigations as per

law in future.